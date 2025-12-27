Williamson notched 20 points (5-10 FG, 10-14 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and one block in 28 minutes during Friday's 115-108 loss to Phoenix.

Williamson rode with the second unit as he works his way back from injury, and he's thriving in the adjusted role. Although the Pelicans have another chance against the Suns on Saturday, Williamson will likely sit out the back-to-back for injury management. Fantasy managers who depend on Williamson's production should monitor his status as tip-off approaches.