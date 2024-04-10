Williamson closed with 22 points (7-18 FG, 8-9 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal across 33 minutes during Tuesday's 110-100 victory over the Trail Blazers.

The fourth-year forward scored 20-plus points for the 14th time in his last 16 games. This has been the healthiest season of Williamson's career -- he's already suited up for 67 games, a personal best -- and he's finishing it with some strong play, averaging 25.6 points, 6.9 boards, 4.4 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.1 blocks over that 16-game stretch while shooting 57.8 percent from the floor.