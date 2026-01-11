Williamson registered 22 points (9-14 FG, 4-5 FT), three rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals over 32 minutes during Sunday's 128-118 loss to the Magic.

The 22 points led the Pelicans on the afternoon. Williamson has scored over 20 points in three straight games and six of eight since returning to the starting lineup Dec. 29, averaging 25.0 points, 5.5 boards, 3.3 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.8 blocks over that stretch as he enjoys his longest period of good health so far this season.