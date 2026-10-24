Williamson provided 23 points (8-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 7-8 FT), five rebounds, two assists and three steals across 33 minutes during Friday's 120-119 loss to the Jazz.

The 26-year-old forward topped 20 points for the second straight game to begin the season, but neither effort produced a win for the Pelicans. Williamson's main issue is always just to stay healthy and on the court, but so far New Orleans hasn't been limiting his workload -- after averaging 29.7 minutes across 62 regular-season games in 2025-26, he's played 32 and 33 minutes in the first two contests of the current campaign.