Williamson scored a team-high 26 points (12-22 FG, 2-4 FT) while adding eight rebounds and three assists in 34 minutes during Friday's 118-110 loss to the Hornets.

The 20-year-old continues to carry the offensive load for the Pelicans, scoring at least 20 points in four straight games and six of nine to begin the season. Williamson's taken a step forward on the glass as well in his second NBA campaign, averaging nearly two more boards a game so far, and while the first overall pick in the 2019 draft still has plenty of room for growth, he's just scratching the surface of his potential.