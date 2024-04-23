Williamson (hamstring), who will be re-evaluated in one week, says it is "realistic" he returns in the postseason, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.

Williamson exited the Pelicans' first Play-In Tournament game against the Lakers with a hamstring strain and has not played since. However, Williamson says he is hopeful to eventually make his postseason return, which would likely require a second-round matchup. Despite not having Williamson available for Game 1 against the top-seeded Thunder, the Pelicans kept it close, losing 94-92. How quickly the medical staff clears him may depend on how the remainder of the series plays out.