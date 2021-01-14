Williamson's absence from Wednesday's game is due to an inconclusive COVID-19 test, and the belief is that it will not lead to an extended absence, Andrew Lopez of ESPN reports.
Williamson has been ruled out of Wednesday's game, but the decision looks to have been made mostly for precautionary reasons. Consider Williamson day-to-day for now as Friday's rematch with the Clippers approaches.
