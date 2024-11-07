Williamson is listed as questionable for Friday's game versus the Magic due to left hamstring tightness.
Williamson returned to action Wednesday after being sidelined for New Orleans' previous two contests but is now in danger of missing Friday's game. If Williamson is unable to suit up against Orlando, Javonte Green and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl are candidates to receive increased playing time.
