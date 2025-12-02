default-cbs-image
Williamson has been downgraded to questionable for Tuesday's game against the Timberwolves with right adductor soreness.

Williamson missed Sunday's game against the Lakers due to maintenance, so this is a new issue for the forward. The Pelicans tend to be cautious with Williamson, so there's a good chance he's held out. If he does sit out, the Pelicans could lean on guys such as Saddiq Bey and Micah Peavy.

