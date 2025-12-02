Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Iffy for Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williamson has been downgraded to questionable for Tuesday's game against the Timberwolves with right adductor soreness.
Williamson missed Sunday's game against the Lakers due to maintenance, so this is a new issue for the forward. The Pelicans tend to be cautious with Williamson, so there's a good chance he's held out. If he does sit out, the Pelicans could lean on guys such as Saddiq Bey and Micah Peavy.
