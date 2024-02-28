Williamson (foot) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Pacers.

Williamson continues to deal with a left foot contusion, but he's been able to suit up in recent matchups. He appeared in both halves of a back-to-back set last week, but it's unclear whether the Pelicans will manage his workload after he tallied 21 points, five rebounds, four assists and two blocks in 29 minutes during Tuesday's win over New York. If Williamson is sidelined Wednesday, Naji Marshall, Herbert Jones and Trey Murphy are candidates to see increased roles.