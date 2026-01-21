default-cbs-image
Williamson is questionable for Wednesday's game against Detroit due to an illness.

Williamson was a late addition to the injury report, presumably after feeling ill upon waking up waking up. If the Pelicans hold him out against Detroit, the team could lean more on Saddiq Bey, Micah Peavy and Karlo Matkovic.

