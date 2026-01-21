Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Iffy Wednesday with illness
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williamson is questionable for Wednesday's game against Detroit due to an illness.
Williamson was a late addition to the injury report, presumably after feeling ill upon waking up waking up. If the Pelicans hold him out against Detroit, the team could lean more on Saddiq Bey, Micah Peavy and Karlo Matkovic.
More News
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Efficient effort in Sunday's loss•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Well-rounded performance in loss•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Scores 25 points with three stocks•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Poor showing in loss•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Hits for team-high 22 in loss•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Dominates in victory•