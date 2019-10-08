Williamson registered 16 points (6-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-7 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and three steals across 28 minutes during the Pelicans' 133-109 preseason win over the Hawks on Monday.

Williamson's long-awaited return to the court after seeing minimal action in summer league play certainly did not disappoint, although he actually checked in third in scoring on the new-look Pelicans starting five. Nevertheless, New Orleans brass and fans had to be excited about what they saw from the first overall pick, whose versatile skill set was on full display. Williamson checked off every box on the stat sheet except blocks, a matter he's clearly capable of rectifying as soon as Wednesday's next exhibition versus the Bulls.