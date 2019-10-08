Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Impressive in preseason debut
Williamson registered 16 points (6-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-7 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and three steals across 28 minutes during the Pelicans' 133-109 preseason win over the Hawks on Monday.
Williamson's long-awaited return to the court after seeing minimal action in summer league play certainly did not disappoint, although he actually checked in third in scoring on the new-look Pelicans starting five. Nevertheless, New Orleans brass and fans had to be excited about what they saw from the first overall pick, whose versatile skill set was on full display. Williamson checked off every box on the stat sheet except blocks, a matter he's clearly capable of rectifying as soon as Wednesday's next exhibition versus the Bulls.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...
-
2019 Fantasy basketball sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
Updating notable camp injuries
Alex Rikleen updates key injuries that could impact Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
Power forward tiers for 2019-20
How to rate the power forward position for Fantasy? Alex Rikleen breaks it all down.