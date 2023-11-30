Williamson provided 33 points (11-12 FG, 11-12 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and three steals over 33 minutes during Wednesday's 124-114 victory over Philadelphia.

Williamson's nearly perfect shooting from both the field and the free-throw line helped him post a season-high 33 points in Wednesday's win. Despite shooting just 64.9 percent from the charity stripe on the season, the 23-year-old forward converted 11 of his 12 free-throw attempts against Philadelphia. Williamson continues to show that he's one of the NBA's most efficient scorers, shooting 56.6 percent from the field in 2023-24.