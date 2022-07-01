Williamson and the Pelicans agreed Thursday to a five-year, $231 million rookie maximum contract extension, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Despite injuries woes and what's appeared to be a disconnect between Williamson's camp and organization, the 21-year-old phenom will stick in New Orleans on a max deal. He missed the entire 2021-22 campaign after breaking his foot in the offseason and revealing during training camp that he underwent surgery. It was initially believed that he could be ready for the start of the regular season, and things only got worse from there. Still, Williamson's potential is clear. In 2020-21, he made the All-Star team behind 27.0 points on 61.1 percent shooting, 7.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 33.2 minutes. He'll be stepping into a new team context next year, as New Orleans acquired CJ McCollum at the trade deadline, Herbert Jones has emerged as a great defender, and Williamson has yet to share the floor with Jonas Valanciunas, who was acquired last offseason. Regardless, Williamson will be playing a massive role as the Pelicans look to advance past the first round in the playoffs for the first time since 2017-18.