Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Is 'on schedule'
Williamson, according to GM David Griffin, is "progressing exactly as we hoped he would," Christian Clark of nola.com reports.
The rookie remains on pace to return in mid-to-late December. That's toward the back end of his original timetable, which was six-to-eight weeks following surgery on Oct. 21 to repair the meniscus in his right knee.
