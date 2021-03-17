Williamson finished with 28 points (11-17 FG, 6-6 FT), five rebounds, eight assists and one steal through 33 minutes during the 125-124 loss to Portland on Tuesday.

Williamson was dynamite as always in the close win Tuesday. The forward as lived up to expectations thus far, producing in more ways than just one. Williamson is not only efficient from the floor more nights than not, but he also dominates in the paint and he is a tremendous ball mover. He is averaging 25.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists through 32.6 minutes on the season and will continue to be a key producer for the Pelicans.