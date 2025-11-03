Williamson closed with 20 points (7-14 FG, 6-12 FT), nine rebounds, six assists and one steal in 28 minutes during Sunday's 137-106 loss to the Thunder.

The 25-year-old forward hit for at least 20 points for the second straight game and the fourth time in five contests, and he came one board shy of his second double-double. Williamson also led the Pelicans in assists on the afternoon, dishing at least five for the third time this season. He's averaging 22.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists and an impressive 2.0 steals in 31.4 minutes a contest to begin the campaign.