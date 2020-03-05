Williamson finished with 21 points (9-18 FG, 3-5 FT), six rebounds and three assists in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 127-123 loss to Dallas.

Williamson scored at least 20 points for the 13th consecutive game; however, he was unable to reach the heights of the previous night. The Mavericks packed the paint in an attempt to at least slow Williamson down and it worked for the most part. Despite the somewhat quiet night, the fact he played 35 minutes on the second night of a back-to-back is very encouraging. The offense is clearly right where it needs to be and the defensive production is close, as evidenced by Tuesday's performance. As soon as he puts everything together, he is likely to be considered a first-round fantasy option.