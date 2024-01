Williamson is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Rockets due to a left foot bone contusion.

Williamson joins Herbert Jones (groin) as questionable, so the Pelicans' forward depth may be tested versus Houston. Williamson missed a Dec. 26 loss to the Thunder due to the issue but has appeared in back-to-back contests since then, totaling 49 points (19-32 FG) during those contests. If Williamson and Jones are both ruled out, Trey Murphy, Dyson Daniels, Jordan Hawkins and Naji Marshall would be candidates for elevated usage.