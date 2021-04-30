Williamson produced 27 points (12-24 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds. six assists and a steal across 34 minutes in Thursday's 109-95 win over the Thunder.

Despite playing with an injury tag in a back-to-back, Williamson came through once again with a superb game. The Pelicans are currently on the outside looking in for the play-in game, and the All-Star has stated that getting into the playoffs is his number one priority. The final weeks of the season should be very productive for him, and we likely won't see him taking any rest days.