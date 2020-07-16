Williamson left the Orlando bubble Thursday morning to attend to an urgent family medical matter and will rejoin the team at a later date.
There isn't much information immediately available about what the emergency is or how long Williamson is expected to be gone. Once he's ready to return, he'll have to go through another quarantine period and test negative for COVID-19 twice. New Orleans' first seeding game is July 30 against Utah.
