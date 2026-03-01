Williamson won't return to Saturday's game against the Jazz due to a right ankle injury. He finished with four points (1-2 FG, 2-2 FT), two assists and one rebound across 11 minutes.

Williamson checked out of the contest with 9:33 remaining in the second quarter after suffering the injury. The severity of the ankle issue isn't clear, but the star forward faces a short turnaround if he hopes to suit up in Sunday's game against the Clippers. Karlo Matkovic and Derik Queen would be candidates to take on increased minutes if Williamson ends up sitting Sunday.