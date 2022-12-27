Head coach Willie Green said Williamson (conditioning) practiced Tuesday and will be listed as probable for Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.

Williamson missed back-to-back games due to healthy and safety protocols and was ruled out for a third straight contest Monday due to conditioning purposes. However, after practicing Tuesday, it appears like the superstar forward is on track to suit up Wednesday. Before being sidelined, the 2019 No. 1 overall pick had scored in double figures in 13 straight games, posting 27.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.5 steals in 35.2 minutes during that stretch.