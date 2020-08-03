Coach Alvin Gentry indicated pregame that Williamson will likely play one "burst" per quarter Monday against the Grizzlies, Drew Hill of the Daily Memphian reports.

What, exactly, defines a "burst" remains to be seen, but it sounds like Williamson will be similarly limited Monday as he has been through the Pels' first two seeding games. He played just 15 minutes in the opener against Utah on Thursday and followed up with 14 minutes in Saturday's lopsided loss to the Clippers. Williamson is still capable of scoring and rebounding at a high rate, but his upside in DFS contests is limited so long as the Pelicans continue to restrict his minutes load.