Williamson (hamstring) isn't expected to be available for the NBA Play-In Tournament, which takes place from April 11-14, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The news is hardly a surprise after Pelicans president of basketball operations David Griffin said Thursday that the 22-year-old remains without a timeline for his return and "will continue his rehabilitation and conditioning regimen." Should New Orleans advance, Williamson also seems unlikely to be available for the first round of the NBA Playoffs, which begin April 15.