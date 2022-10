Pelicans head coach Willie Green said Williamson (ankle) was limited in practice Sunday but should practice fully Monday, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.

It's encouraging to see Williamson back on the floor, albeit in a limited capacity, after tweaking his ankle during last Wednesday's preseason contest. Given his expected participation at Monday's practice, it looks like the superstar forward will be good to go for Wednesday's season opener against the Nets. However, fantasy managers shouldn't be surprised if New Orleans continues to exercise the utmost caution with Williamson after he missed the entire 2021-22 campaign.