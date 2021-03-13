Williamson had 23 points (9-16 FG, 5-6 FT) and six rebounds in just 18 minutes Friday night against the Cavs.

The game as out of hand early, so most of the Pelicans' regulars saw limited action on the second night of a back-to-back. Given the circumstances, Williamson managed a solid fantasy line, topping 20 points for the 16th consecutive game, dating back to Feb. 6.