Williamson recorded 15 points (5-7 FG, 5-7 FT), five rebounds, two assists and three steals over 33 minutes during Thursday's 105-99 win over the Clippers.

Even though the Pelicans earned the win Thursday, Williamson had a limited role despite playing 33 minutes. His seven field-goal attempts were his fewest in a game in which he played at least 30 minutes since Jan. 31, when he attempted only six shots in a loss to the 76ers. Williamson has been productive even if his workload has been a bit inconsistent of late, and he's averaging 20.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 0.8 steals per game in nine starts since the beginning of March.