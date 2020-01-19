Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Listed as doubtful Monday
Williamson (knee) is listed as doubtful on the injury report for Monday's game against Memphis.
This represents a change from the rookie's usual "out" designation, but there's no reason to believe Williamson will play Monday, as Wednesday's game against the Spurs looms as his target return date. The Pelicans will likely ease Williamson back into action, but the No. 1 overall pick eventually figures to hold a prominent role. Williamson had an extremely encouraging preseason before the meniscus injury that's sidelined him since October.
More News
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Expected to debut Jan. 22•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: No firm return date•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Won't play Monday•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Takes part in 5-on-5 work•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Needs more practice before debuting•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Practices, out for road trip•
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.