Williamson (knee) is listed as doubtful on the injury report for Monday's game against Memphis.

This represents a change from the rookie's usual "out" designation, but there's no reason to believe Williamson will play Monday, as Wednesday's game against the Spurs looms as his target return date. The Pelicans will likely ease Williamson back into action, but the No. 1 overall pick eventually figures to hold a prominent role. Williamson had an extremely encouraging preseason before the meniscus injury that's sidelined him since October.