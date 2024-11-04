Williamson (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against Portland.
Williamson missed Sunday's game for the first half of a back-to-back set, but his status for Monday remains up in the air. If Williamson is unable to play, there will be a lot of minutes up for grabs for players like Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Jamal Cain and Brandon Boston.
