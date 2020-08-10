Williamson is listed as out for Tuesday's game against Sacramento due to a sore right knee.
With the Pelicans officially eliminated from postseason contention, this isn't overly surprising -- especially considering both Jrue Holiday (elbow) and Brandon Ingram (knee) will also be held out Tuesday. After that contest, New Orleans has just one more game in the bubble, so it's very possible Williamson could be held out of that contest (Thursday vs. Orlando), as well.
