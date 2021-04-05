Williamson (thumb) is considered questionable for Tuesday's game at Atlanta
The Pelicans continue to evaluate Williamson on a game-to-game basis as he battles a sprained right thumb that's already shelved him for the last three contests. Brandon Ingram (toe) is also questionable for the Pels who were forced to start Jaxson Hayes and James Johnson at the forward spots Sunday in Houston.
