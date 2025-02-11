Williamson amassed 17 points (6-11 FG, 5-9 FT), two rebounds, five assists and one steal in 26 minutes during Monday's 137-101 loss to the Thunder.

Williamson struggled to make an impact in Monday's loss to the Thunder, scoring 17 points in 26 minutes on the floor for New Orleans. The superstar forward has been tasked with being the team's leader moving forward, with Dejounte Murray (Achilles) out for the rest of the season and Brandon Ingram recently being traded to the Raptors. However, after dropping a season-high 40 points in Saturday's loss to the Kings, the 24-year-old forward couldn't replicate that performance Monday against arguably the best team in the Western Conference.