Williamson notched 19 points (8-12 FG, 3-5 FT), five rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 30 minutes during Wednesday's 141-105 win over the Warriors.

Williamson came into the day questionable to suit up due to a quadriceps injury that caused him to miss Sunday's win over the Kings. The power forward was able to return against Golden State and finished with a strong all-around line that included his highest assist total since Dec. 28. Williamson somewhat surprisingly tallied a team-high 30 minutes Wednesday despite the quad issue and the fact that the Pelicans won in a blowout. It was his most playing time through four contests in January.