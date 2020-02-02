Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Logs 21 points, 10 boards
Williamson went for 21 points (8-14 FG, 5-7 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 33 minutes during Sunday's 117-109 loss to the Rockets.
Williamson earned his highest minute total to date while amassing his second double-double through six games. There were still some moments where he looked winded, but he's playing himself into shape nicely and continues to produce very impressive counting stats. It seems likely that Williamson will once again earn at least 30 minutes during Tuesday's matchup versus the Bucks.
