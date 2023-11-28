Williamson ended Monday's 114-112 loss to the Jazz with 26 points (9-16 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 7-9 FT), four rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 34 minutes.

The Pelicans dropped the first of a two-game set with Williamson out for rest purposes, and although the Pelicans came closer to a win, they still fell short. The team has cemented a pattern where Williamson sits during a back-to-back, and he's taken a seat for the back end of the set in each instance. Fantasy managers need to be aware of this pattern if you depend on him for production.