Williamson (back) produced 15 points (5-8 FG, 5-7 FT), five assists, two rebounds and two steals in 16 minutes in Friday's 107-97 preseason win over Melbourne United.

Williamson, who was shut down on March 19 of last season due to a back bone bruise, started this game and looked sharp in his short stint on the court. Williamson said during Media Day that he was feeling good, and he's drawing rave reviews from his teammates for his conditioning and leadership. His fantasy arrow is certainly pointing up so far.