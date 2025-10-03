Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Looks sharp in preseason win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williamson (back) produced 15 points (5-8 FG, 5-7 FT), five assists, two rebounds and two steals in 16 minutes in Friday's 107-97 preseason win over Melbourne United.
Williamson, who was shut down on March 19 of last season due to a back bone bruise, started this game and looked sharp in his short stint on the court. Williamson said during Media Day that he was feeling good, and he's drawing rave reviews from his teammates for his conditioning and leadership. His fantasy arrow is certainly pointing up so far.
More News
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Says he's feeling good•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Shut down for rest of season•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Ruled out against Charlotte•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Ruled out for Friday•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Remains out Monday•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Out Sunday•