Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Lowers the hammer on Jazz
Williamson produced 26 points (4-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds and an assist across 23 minutes in Friday's 128-127 win over the Jazz
Williamson continued his preseason tear on Friday, helping the Pelicans erase a 10-point deficit heading into the fourth quarter on the way to a superb stat line. His excellent exhibition play has him shooting up the charts as season-long drafts continue, as it appears the rookie is living up to all the hype.
