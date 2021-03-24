Williamson notched 27 points (9-13 FG, 9-10 FT), nine rebounds, five assists and one steal in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 128-111 win over the Lakers.

In the blowout win against the shorthanded Lakers, Williamson continued his 20-point scoring streak, elevating it to 21 games. Tuesday also marked the sixth game of Williamson's career where he's posted at least nine rebounds and five assists. This month, heading into Tuesday's game, he had averaged 26.5 points on 15.8 shots, 6.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 32.1 minutes.