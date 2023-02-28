Williamson (right hamstring strain) is making good progress and will undergo an MRI next week, ESPN's Andrew Lopez reports.

Williamson hasn't seen the floor since Jan. 2 and suffered a setback Feb. 12. The latest report from the Pelicans is positive, and there should be a better idea of his timetable after his MRI. In the meantime, CJ McCollum and Brandon Ingram will see elevated usage and Josh Richardson will continue to be a big factor in his new role.