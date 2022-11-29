Williamson amassed 23 points (11-18 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, eight assists, three blocks and one steal in 35 minutes during Monday's 105-101 win over the Thunder.

Williamson had his shot working in this one and showcased his value as a rebounder and a passer. He was also a menace on the defensive end, setting a season-high with three blocked shots and recording a steal for the third straight game. The rising star is averaging 19.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.0 steal and 1.0 block in four matchups since returning from a foot injury.