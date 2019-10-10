Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Masterful in preseason win
Williamson compiled 29 points (12-13 FG, 5-8 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one steal across 27 minutes during the Pelicans' 127-125 preseason win over the Bulls on Wednesday.
As his final line indicates, Williamson was thoroughly dominant in the narrow victory, comfortably pacing the Pelicans in scoring. The rookie has hit the ground running in his first taste of NBA game action, averaging 22.5 points across his first pair of exhibitions while displaying the elite athleticism that made him a shoo-in for the first overall pick this past June. Williamson will continue to hone his craft ahead of what is expected to be a highly successful rookie season.
More News
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Impressive in preseason debut•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Starting Monday vs. Atlanta•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Withdraws from Team USA•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Out for remainder of summer league•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Departs after knee-to-knee collision•
-
Zion Williamson: Goes No. 1 overall in 2019 Draft•
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...
-
Fantasy basketball 2019 sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
Updating notable camp injuries
Alex Rikleen updates key injuries that could impact Fantasy Basketball drafts.