Williamson compiled 29 points (12-13 FG, 5-8 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one steal across 27 minutes during the Pelicans' 127-125 preseason win over the Bulls on Wednesday.

As his final line indicates, Williamson was thoroughly dominant in the narrow victory, comfortably pacing the Pelicans in scoring. The rookie has hit the ground running in his first taste of NBA game action, averaging 22.5 points across his first pair of exhibitions while displaying the elite athleticism that made him a shoo-in for the first overall pick this past June. Williamson will continue to hone his craft ahead of what is expected to be a highly successful rookie season.