Williamson won't play Monday after the Pelicans' game against the Mavericks was postponed, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Due to the league's health and safety protocols, the Mavericks will not have the requisite number of players available, so the game will be made up at a later date. Williamson and the Pelicans are scheduled to return to action Wednesday against the Clippers.

More News