Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Minutes tick up
Williamson logged 30 minutes in Tuesday's 125-111 win over the Cavaliers, recording 14 points (7-13 FG, 0-1 FT), nine rebounds and one assist.
Williamson's stat line was his least impressive of his four NBA games to date, but the fact that his minutes are now up to 30 less than a week after his debut bodes well for his fantasy value moving forward. The rookie might not see his playing time rise much further than this level, and he'll more than likely be withheld from one half of back-to-back sets, but that's still enough to make him a high-end asset in fantasy.
