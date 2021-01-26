Williamson and the Pelicans will not play Monday against the Spurs after the game was postponed, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
It appears both teams may be dealing with COVID-19 issues, so the game has been called off and will be made up at a later date. For now, the Pelicans' next scheduled game arrives Wednesday against Washington.
