Williamson registered 33 points (13-23 FG, 7-13 FT), 14 rebounds and two assists across 38 minutes in Saturday's loss against the Spurs.

Williamson has scored at least 33 points in three of his last four games, and the second-year forward has reached the 30-point mark in seven of his 11 outings this month. Williamson has taken over the role of being the Pelicans' go-to player on offense over Brandon Ingram and his numbers back that up, as he's averaging 29.6 points per game while shooting an impressive 61.8 percent from the field during his last eight games.