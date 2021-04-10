Williamson mustered 37 points (15-28 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 7-11 FT), 15 rebounds and eight assists across 35 minutes in Friday's win over the Sixers.

Williamson was coming off a subpar performance -- at least for his standards -- the last time out when he shot just 4-for-12 en route to a 16-point effort against the Nets last Wednesday, but he bounced back quickly here and recorded his third-best scoring output of the campaign. Williamson has scored at least 30 points in 14 games already this season and has taken over the role as the Pelicans' most reliable scoring threat given the way he's been playing this season. The former Duke standout has scored at least 25 points in 10 of his last 11 appearances as well.