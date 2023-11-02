Williamson amassed 20 points (7-20 FG, 6-9 FT), 10 rebounds and eight assists over 33 minutes during Wednesday's 110-106 win over the Thunder.

Williamson got most of his work done in the third quarter when he put up eight points, four offensive rebounds and four assists that helped the Pelicans win the frame by nine points and take the lead heading into the fourth quarter. He's scored 20-plus points in three of four games this year and Wednesday's game is the first time he's registered a double-double in the 2023-24 season.