Williamson totaled 33 points (11-12 FG, 11-12 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and three steals across 33 minutes during Wednesday's 124-114 win over Philadelphia.

Williamson took advantage of the absence of 76ers star center Joel Embiid (illness) by dominating in the paint en route to a season-high point total. The 2019 No. 1 overall pick originally appeared to have recorded a perfect 11-for-11 performance from the field, but a league decision after the game tagged him with a missed shot on a play during which he lost the ball out of bounds. Despite that, this was an ultra-efficient shooting for Williamson, especially when considering his 11-for-12 mark from the charity stripe. The 23-year-old is shooting 56.6 percent from the field on the season, and he's posting per-game averages of 24.0 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.1 steals over 31.9 minutes.