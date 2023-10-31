Williamson posted 19 points (7-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-9 FT), five rebounds, three assists and two steals in 30 minutes during Monday's 130-102 loss to the Warriors.

Williamson posted a team-high-tying scoring mark while hauling in a handful of rebounds and swiping a team-high-tying steals total in Monday's blowout loss to Golden State. Williamson has led New Orleans offensively so far this season, finishing with at least 19 points and five rebounds in all three appearances.